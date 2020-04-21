KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Catholic District School Board has distributed more than 3,000 Chromebooks to support students with e-learning.

The school board also says it's also given out more than 250 devices to support students with special needs, including visual aids like tablets that have specialized learning apps.

Internet access has been made available for 500 families.

This is part of the province's plans to provide online learning tools as schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.