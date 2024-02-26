Over $180K lost to scam after Guelph man ignores bank's warning
A Guelph man is out more than $180,000 from Bitcoin scams, even after being warned by his bank.
The man in his 60’s reported the fraud to police on Friday. He told them he first responded to an online ad in November from a supposed Bitcoin investment firm.
Since then, he sent them over $34,000 in e-transfers and $151,000 in wire transfers.
The man told police his bank warned him he was being scammed, but he didn't believe them and insisted on making the transfers.
He only became suspicious when he was asked to send another $60,000 to cover administrative fees.
Winter storms forecast for some provinces with snowfall of up to 25 cm
While parts of Canada can expect warmer-than-normal temperatures, winter storms are brewing elsewhere that could dump up to 25 centimetres of snow, according to the latest forecasts.
We each have an average of 100 online accounts. Here's how to make sure they aren't a nightmare for your family if you die
During already-difficult grieving times, figuring out how to get into, maintain or shut down accounts can range from personally difficult to financially necessary. And while digital legacy planning can ease some of that burden, experts say far too few people take advantage of those tools.
The Taliban hold another public execution as thousands watch at a stadium in northern Afghanistan
The Taliban held a public execution on Monday of a man convicted of murder in northern Afghanistan as thousands watched at a sports stadium, the third such death sentence to be carried out in the past five days.
U.S. Air Force member has died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in D.C.
An active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force has died after he set himself ablaze outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., while declaring that he 'will no longer be complicit in genocide.'
Family of Americans believed dead after yacht allegedly hijacked in Grenada describe scene of violence
The family of two Americans who may have been killed after prison escapees allegedly hijacked their yacht in Grenada are clinging to hope the couple might be found alive.
Owner of real 'Saltburn' house inundated with visitors inspired by TikTok
A TikToker whose video showing where to find the real house featured in the hit movie 'Saltburn' said she had 'no idea' her footage would go viral.
Donald Trump appeals US$454 million judgment in New York civil fraud case
Donald Trump has appealed his US$454 million New York civil fraud judgment, challenging a judge's finding that Trump lied about his wealth as he grew the real estate empire that launched him to stardom and the presidency.
London
-
Mathyssen set to represent London-Fanshawe NDP in next election
Whenever the next federal election rolls around, the NDP party for London-Fanshawe has its candidate. At a meeting on Sunday, Lindsay Mathyssen was officially acclaimed as the candidate for the next election.
-
Lane restrictions in effect beginning Monday for East London Link construction project
Starting Monday drivers will have to pack their patience as a construction project slated to last until December will begin on a section of Highbury Avenue North.
-
Fire forces evacuation of 5-storey London, Ont. apartment building
London firefighters battled a blaze in a five-storey apartment building Sunday morning.
Windsor
-
Woman charged with defrauding Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare out of over $60,000
A 48-year-old woman has been charged after Windsor police say she allegedly defrauded a local hospital association out of over $60,000.
-
Two people assaulted in Leamington home invasion: OPP
Two people were taken to hospital after police say they were assaulted during a home invasion in Leamington.
-
Snowmobile theft reported in Chatham
The theft happened some time between Feb. 20 and 24 from the parking lot of Rob’s Automotive Repair on Richmond Street in Chatham.
Barrie
-
Province pledges new school for Oro-Medonte
The province announced it will fund the new Oro-Medonte Elementary School and Community Centre in the Coulson area.
-
Alleged drunk driver parks pickup on road
After watching a fellow driver make mistakes, a concerned driver called provincial police.
-
2 breathalyzer refusals result in licence suspensions
Two drivers refused breathalyzer tests but still had their cars impounded.
Northern Ontario
-
Dashcam video shows intersection crash, police stress road safety
Ontario Provincial Police is reminding motorists to pay more attention and be more cautious at intersections after a collision caught on dashcam video in Greater Sudbury.
-
Quebec commercial driver charged for improper load on northern Ont. highway
A Quebec driver of a tractor-trailer travelling on Highway 11 is facing two charges related to an improper load after provincial police say they received multiple reports about the vehicle.
-
Northern Ont. man charged after stealing vehicle, trying to flee police
A 19-year-old northern Ontario man with no driver's licence is facing a list of charges, including drunk driving, after a police chase in an alleged stolen vehicle.
Ottawa
-
O-Train travels east of Blair Station for first time as part of LRT Stage 2 construction
OC Transpo says an Alstom Citadis Spirit train travelled at walking speed between Blair Station and Montreal Station Sunday evening for the first time, as construction continues on Stage 2 of the LRT system.
-
Severance packages for Watson, departed councillors cost Ottawa taxpayers $633,000
Former Mayor Jim Watson received more than $99,000 in severance from Ottawa taxpayers after leaving office in November 2022, as part of the "transition allowance" for outgoing elected officials.
-
OPP, U.S. Secret Service probe 'Spear Phishing' fraud, prevent Canadian business from being scammed out of $600K
Ontario Provincial Police, working in conjunction with the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and United States Secret Service, says law enforcement officials prevented a Canadian business from being defrauded out of more than $600,000 in connection with a “Spear Phishing” scam.
Toronto
-
'We're going to catch you': City workers fired following Toronto fraud investigation
Toronto’s top auditor is reporting a record number of fraud and waste allegations as part of her annual audit into wrongdoing within City Hall, leading to the firing of some city workers and even police prosecution.
-
No pedestrians injured after video shows Toronto police cruiser mount sidewalk, knock over light standard
Police are investigating after a Toronto police cruiser mounted a sidewalk at a busy downtown intersection and knocked down a light standard, which narrowly missed pedestrians walking in the area.
-
Did Lynx Air cancel your return trip? We want to hear from you
As of today, low-cost airline Lynx Air will no longer fly passengers abroad or across Canada as it shutters its doors for good.
Montreal
-
Wild temperature swing to mark the end of February
The final days of February are expected to feature record-breaking warmth, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures.
-
What to do in Montreal this spring break
Spring break is coming up, and despite the warmer weather, Montreal is still brimming with fun ideas for the whole family to enjoy.
-
Montreal SPCA launches emergency kits for pet owners
The Montreal SPCA is offering donors emergency kits that will notify first responders about unattended pets that need caring for.
Atlantic
-
Deadline to vacate some Halifax homeless encampments arrives
Five homeless encampments in Halifax must be vacated today after the municipality removed the special designations that allowed people to set up tents in those locations.
-
N.S. teen dies following ATV crash in Digby County
A 19-year-old man has died following an ATV crash in Nova Scotia’s Digby County.
-
Striking Mount Saint Vincent University faculty, librarians return to bargaining
Striking faculty, librarians and lab instructors at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax are returning to the bargaining table today.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged in U.S. in case of family from India who froze to death in Manitoba
Authorities in the United States have charged another man in an alleged human smuggling operation that led to a family from India freezing to death while trying to enter the country from Manitoba.
-
Body of missing Manitoba man found in wooded area
The body of a missing Manitoba man has been discovered in a wooded area.
-
Manitobans call for support, compassion as Ukraine war marks two years
Ukrainians around the world marked a solemn anniversary this weekend -- it's been two years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Calgary
-
-
1 dead after an avalanche Saturday in Crowsnest Pass
A 46-year-old man from Magrath, Alta., died in an avalanche in the back country between Carbondale and Castle Mountain Ski Resort Saturday.
-
Mounties seek driver in hit-and-run on Highway 1A
Cochrane RCMP are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred after three vehicles hit a deer last week.
Edmonton
-
Tight budget, health-care changes expected to dominate Alberta legislature sitting
Alberta politicians are set to return to the legislature this week for a spring sitting that is expected to see the first steps on sweeping structural reforms to a health-care system grappling to find and keep family doctors.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Snow ends, but the cold sticks around
The heaviest snow is done (for Edmonton and area), but we'll continue to see some blowing snow through this morning.
-
Suddenly struggling Oilers look to get back in gear vs. Kings
The Oilers have lost three in a row, all at home, heading into their matchup against the visiting Los Angeles Kings on Monday night, the first speed bump for Edmonton since Jay Woodcroft was fired on Nov. 12 and Knoblauch took over.
Vancouver
-
'Wintry mix' of weather expected in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley: Environment Canada
Lower Mainland residents are being told to expect a "wintry mix of precipitation," which could include snow over the next couple of days.
-
Granville Island manager claims people are throwing objects off Granville bridge, wants protective fencing
The general manager of Granville Island is calling on the City of Vancouver to install protective fencing along the Granville Street Bridge to prevent people from throwing objects down below.
-
Canadian women finish 3rd at HSBC SVNS, men finish 12th
The Canadian women's rugby sevens squad has finished on the podium for the first time this HSBC SVNS season, with head coach Jack Hanratty hoping it inspires his players to Olympic glory.