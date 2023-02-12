Over 100 vendors pack Bingeman's for collectables expo

Hot Wheels, action figures, trading cards and more were up for grabs at Bingeman’s Sunday with the Kitchener Collectables Expo offering up the very best in vintage and high-ticket items.

“You just never know what you’re going to find,” collector Lirim Shabani told CTV News.

Vintage Star Wars collectables. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

More than 160 vendors from across the province packed the Bingeman’s Conference Centre for the event – with some selling items valued at as much as $5,000.

“The big money is in the vintage,” expo vendor Mike Giovinazzo said.

Rare comics up for grabs. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

For Shabani and many other in attendance, collecting is more than a hobby, it’s a community.

“[There’s] all groups, all ages, there’s no judgement so anyone can come along,” he explained.

More than 160 vendors attended the expo. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

Event promoter Tony Goddyn said many collectors come to learn from each other.

“It’s a bit like a cult,” Goddyn said.

Browsing sports trading cards on offer. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)

While buying and selling was the name of the game, many were just there for the experience, reliving their favourite childhood memories through collectibles.

“Parents come with their kids, but they’re really buying for themselves,” Giovinazzo said.

For anyone who missed out on Sunday’s event, the Toy and Collectables Expo is at the Woodstock Fairgrounds Sunday Feb. 19.

Trading cards for sale. (Tyler Kelaher/CTV Kitchener)