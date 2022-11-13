Over $100,000 in cash stolen during residential break and enter: police

Over $100,000 in Canadian currency was stolen from a home in Goderich, Ont. during a break-and-enter, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On Saturday, a news release from the OPP said sometime between Nov. 11 and 12, an unknown number of suspects forced entry into a residence located on Blake Street in Goderich while the homeowner was away.

Once inside the residence, a large quantity of Canadian currency totaling more than $100,000 was stolen, OPP said.

The denominations of the cash were mainly $100 and $50 bills.

Police are asking for the public's assistance should they observe suspicious activity involving large Canadian bills.

If you have any information about this occurrence, please contact Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677.