Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Cambridge man's 2022 death

A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after the 2022 death of a Cambridge resident.

Sabir Abdellahi appeared in a Kitchener court on Thursday. He was originally charged with second degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Frederick Pfeiffer.

Abdellahi apologized to the victim’s family in court, saying in part, “I can’t change this. I wish I could turn back the clock for all of us and change the outcome of that day, but I can’t.”

He went on to say, “I can take responsibility for my actions,” and, “I apologize from the bottom of my heart. I’m sorry.”

Abdellahi also pleaded guilty to two other charges related to cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and possessing a restricted loaded firearm.

He was sentenced to 15 years behind bars – 13 year for the manslaughter charge and two years for cocaine possession. A three year sentence for firearm possession will be served concurrently.

Minus time already served, Abdellahi has 12 years and four months left on his sentence.

Waterloo Regional Police were initially called to a deadly shooting in Dec. 2022 in the Wellington Street North and St. Leger Street area. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an out-of-region hospital and died a day later.

Investigators said the shooting was targeted.

Abdellahi was arrested during a high-risk takedown a few days later. Viewer video of the arrest showed tactical officers and vans surrounding a red car in a busy plaza in the Highland and Westmount area.

With reporting from Krista Simpson and Tyler Kelaher