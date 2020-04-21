KITCHENER -- Grand River Hospital is declaring an outbreak of COVID-19 in one of its medicine units, after two patients and a staff member tested positive for the virus.

Hospital officials say the outbreak affects medicine unit 8A.

They say a patient was admitted to the hospital in early April with no COVID-19 symptoms but later began developing respiratory symptoms, and tested positive in the middle of April.

Officials say a patient in the same room, and a staff member who provided care to both patients, also tested positive.

Other patients who received care from the staff member have been isolated.

The staff member is isolating at home and can return to work once they have had two negative COVID-19 tests within a 24-hour period.

Hospital officials say extra precautions will be implemented near medicine unit 8A to ensure safety for patients and staff.