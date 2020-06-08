KITCHENER -- Ontario University Athletics has announced its decision to cancel all OUA-sanctioned sports programming and championships for the rest of the year.

The association coordinates and sets policies for university sports programs.

In a release, published on Monday, the OUA says it that “a decision of this magnitude was not made lightly” and they are following public health guidelines.

“The health of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, officials, and fans is our number one priority,” says Dr. Mike DeGagne, the Chair for the OUA’s Board of Directors, in the release. “After significant consultation, we believe that OUA sport cannot be delivered prior to December 31.”

The association says their goal is resume games in January but the final decision won’t be made until later this year.

The University of Guelph has also confirmed that it has cancelled all fall competition and intra-club programs.

“Athletics is the heartbeat of the U of G campus and while we share in the disappointment with our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans, our primary responsibility is the safety of our people and our community,” says Scott McRoberts, the Director of Athletics, in a release posted on the school’s website. “It is now our full intention to push forward together with our governing sport bodies and our University to get back to sport sooner than later.”

The University of Guelph has also posted answers to questions its student athletes may have.

The University of Waterloo and Wilfrid Laurier University have not yet responded to the OUA’s decision.

Both Canada West and Atlantic University Sport have also suspended their first-term university programs. While at the national level, U SPORTS announced that it has cancelled national championships.