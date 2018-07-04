

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say there looking to identify suspects involved in two significant acts of mischief at the St. Mary’s Cement Plant in St. Mary’s.

The first incident is believed to have happened in the early morning hours on Sunday.

Police say the suspects entered the plant and caused damage to multiple pieces of equipment.

The say a structure on the property was also broken into, where the suspects continued to cause further damage.

The damage is estimated to be over $75,000.

Police say the second incident happened in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

An area of brush located on the property had been set on fire.

"These were senseless acts of vandalism. In addition to the loss of property and impact on the business, of greatest concern, is the fact that these suspects were operating equipment they may have been completely unfamiliar with. This incident could have resulted in a fatality. This matter will be investigated fully, and the Perth County OPP requests the invaluable assistance of the public to identify those responsible," said Staff Sergeant Steph Pilon, Operations Manager, Perth County OPP.