OPP seeking assistance in locating woman and newborn baby

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Elgin County detachment is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 27-year-old woman and her newborn baby after receiving a call to check on their well-being.

Deanna Smith-Scott is described as a white female, approximately 5’5’’ in height, with a medium build and long hair. She was last seen at around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday in the village of Union, Central Elgin.

Deanna is believed to be travelling in a grey or silver coloured vehicle, with the Ontario licence plate BPJC 104.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.