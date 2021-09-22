OPP searching for missing woman last seen in Owen Sound, Downtown Kitchener

A notice for a missing woman posted by the OPP. (Twitter: @OPP_West) (Sept. 22, 2021) A notice for a missing woman posted by the OPP. (Twitter: @OPP_West) (Sept. 22, 2021)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver