

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the driver of a dump truck that was driving southbound on Wellington Road 39 on Tuesday morning around 6:30.

Witnesses said the dump truck with its bucket raised was tearing hydro wires down the road between Wellington Road 51 and Wellington Road 30, north of Guelph.

Police say the dump truck did not stop.

They are asking the public its assistance in identifying the driver.