OPP search for 3 suspects after armed bank robbery in St. George, Ont

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are searching for three suspects after an armed robbery at a bank on Beverly Street West in the village of St. George.

According to Brant County OPP, It happened Thursday afternoon.

One person inside the bank suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

It’s unclear what weapon or weapons were used and if any cash or items were taken.

Police told CTV News after 6 p.m., the scene is still active and they’re calling it a “serious event.”

Investigators are searching for three suspects, still at large.

Police said while it is uncommon for an event like this happen in the small village of St. George, there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with security footage in the area is asked to come forward.

Beverly Street West remains opened to vehicle traffic.

At around 5 p.m. officers could be seen going in and out of the bank and surrounding businesses interviewing witnesses.

OPP posted a video on Twitter just after 7 p.m. about the incident.