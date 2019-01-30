Featured
OPP reopen most roads in Grey-Bruce County
The OPP has closed all roads in Northern and South Bruce Peninsula (@OPP_COMM_WR / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 5:44PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 1, 2019 6:09AM EST
After a week of terrible road conditions, the OPP say most roads in Grey and Bruce County are safe to drive on again.
Only Highway 21 between Goderich and Port Elgin remains closed.
UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURES: #Hwy21 remains CLOSED between #PortElgin & #Goderich. ALL OTHER ROADS ARE REOPENED. ^aw— OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) February 1, 2019
Earlier this week police closed all roads in both Northern Bruce Peninsula and South Bruce Peninsula.
The closures were caused by strong winds and poor visibility.
At the time plows were reportedly pulled off of the roads until conditions improved.