

CTV Kitchener





After a week of terrible road conditions, the OPP say most roads in Grey and Bruce County are safe to drive on again.

Only Highway 21 between Goderich and Port Elgin remains closed.

Earlier this week police closed all roads in both Northern Bruce Peninsula and South Bruce Peninsula.

The closures were caused by strong winds and poor visibility.

At the time plows were reportedly pulled off of the roads until conditions improved.