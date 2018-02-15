

CTV Kitchener





More investigators have been brought in to aid the case of a 20-year-old man who has been missing for two months.

Nolan Panchyshyn lives in Southampton and was reporting missing on Dec. 20, 2017. Saugeen Shores police say he was last seen eight days before that.

The OPP say they were recently contacted for help assisting Saugeen Shores police with the case.

Police say they have no reason to believe Panchyshyn is in danger, but are looking to ensure his well-being.

Panchyshyn is described as white and 6’1”, with a medium build, hazel eyes and short brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Saugeen Shores police at 519-832-2500, the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.