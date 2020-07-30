KITCHENER -- The Ontario Provincial Police have launched a homicide investigation after a body was found inside a Hagersville apartment unit that had caught on fire.

Emergency services responded to the scene on Main Street North at around 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday after a witness reported smoke coming from an apartment.

Haldimand County Fire Services were able to put out the fire, which is when they found the body.

Officials confirmed that there were no other occupants of the apartment. The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating.

Crews are looking into what caused the fire and who the deceased was.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.