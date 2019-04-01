

A 17-year-old from Woodstock has died two days after paramedics found him suffering from a suspected drug overdose.

Workers found the teen on Saturday around 7:53 a.m. and transported him to hospital.

Police say that he died on Monday.

The teen was one of six overdoses reported to police between Friday and Saturday.

Police are continuing to investigate the death and say they’re working with other community agencies on the five other overdoses.

All of them are believed to be connected to fentanyl.

The teen is now the fourth person believed to have died from an opioid overdose this weekend.

Brantford had six overdoses between Friday and Sunday.

Three of those men also died.