Police in two cities say they’ve responded to a total of 12 drug overdoses since Friday.

Of those, three people died and all are believed to be connected to fentanyl.

Brantford Police says their first two overdoses came less than hour apart on Friday afternoon. Both patients were taken to hospital for treatment.

Later that same night officers were called to a residence where a 34-year-old man had no vital signs. He died of a suspected drug overdose.

Early the next morning a man in his 40’s was taken to hospital after he used fentanyl and was administered Naloxone.

Another 45-year-old man was found dead just before noon. Police say a drug overdose is believed to be the cause of his death.

On Sunday, people at a Brantford residence called paramedics after they found a 55-year-old man without vital signs. Naloxone was administered but the was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police say they’re still investigating the three deaths but it’s believed fentanyl was a contributing factor in all of them.

Woodstock is also warning about a high number of fentanyl overdoses in the city.

Between Friday and Saturday night they responded to a total of six calls.

“We believe there’s a new type of fentanyl in town,” said Staff Sgt. Neil Butler. “We just want people to be aware of that and know that when they’re using these drugs it may not have the effect that they were thinking they’re going to get from it.”

The drug found in Woodstock was described as green or blue in colour.