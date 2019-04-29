

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





Big news has come from one of the region’s largest manufacturers.

Toyota in Cambridge will begin producing the Lexus NX and NX Hybrid in 2022, supplying the entirety of the North American market, it was announced on Monday afternoon.

The vehicle is currently only manufactured in Japan.

The announcement was made around 2 p.m. Monday, but as TMMC President Fred Volf says, it's about more than building a new car.

“It means that Toyota’s Canadian manufacturing operations are here to stay,” he says.

With the prime minister present for the announcement, it was framed as a major win for Ontario’s auto sector. Trudeau took it to the next level, giving nods to the Canadian economy and international business investment since he became prime minister in 2015.

The creation of the Lexus NX in Cambridge is due in part to last year's federal and provincial governments' $220 million funding announcement in Toyota, Trudeau says. It's part of Toyota's $1.4 billion upgrade at its Cambridge and Woodstock manufacturing plants.

That money was initially earmarked to increase production of the Toyota RAV4, but some of that production has moved to Kentucky. Still, a spokesperson said at the time that the Toyota's U.S. investments would not impact Canadian production. It appears he was right.

Despite the purpose of his visit, Trudeau fielded questions about the environment and the ongoing trade dispute between Canada and China, specifically about his government's action--or inaction--to address an ongoing dispute surrounding Canadian canola.

He says the federal government will be making an announcment about canola in the coming in the coming days.

"We are in the process of resolving this, it is not an easy situation but it is one that we've taken very seriously and we'll continue to work on very hard," he says.

Also present at the announcement was Deputy Premier Christine Elliott. She touted the announcement as a win for the Ontario government.

The province's automotive industry has seen a challenging few months with the closure of GM Oshawa and the shift cuts at Windsor’s Fiat Chrysler plant.

Those two changes affected about 4,000 jobs.

With reporting from Max Wark.