Ontario-wide warrant issued for 'armed and dangerous' man connected to Kitchener shooting

Waterloo regional police said on Wednesday an Ontario-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection to a September shooting in Kitchener.

Police said Michael Allard, 39, from Windsor, is wanted on an Ontario-wide warrant in relation to the shooting.

According to police, Allard is considered armed and dangerous and his whereabouts are unknown.

Police are advising not to approach Allard if seen and instead call 911 immediately.

The arrest warrant stems from a shooting that occurred on Sept. 22 around 6:45 a.m. in the Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue area.

Police said a 65-year-old Kitchener man was found with a gunshot wound. He was transported to an out-of-region hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.