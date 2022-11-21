Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say

OPP are warning residents to be wary of unsolicited investment opportunities. (Pexels) OPP are warning residents to be wary of unsolicited investment opportunities. (Pexels)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver