One of the three major charges facing the mother of Kaden Young has been dropped.

Kaden’s mother, Michelle Hanson, no longer faces a charge of dangerous driving causing death.

Her lawyer confirmed the news on Wednesday morning. An assistant Crown attorney explained why the charge was dropped.

"It was a duplicitous charge – included in the offence of criminal negligence causing death. The two other charges remain," says Danielle Garbaty.

In October of 2018 Hanson was charged with dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

The other two charges of impaired driving causing death and criminal negligence causing death still stand.

Three year-old Kaden was swept away in the current of the Grand River after the minivan he was riding in failed to stop for a road closed sign.

Michelle Hanson is back in court July 8-12 and July 29-31 for preliminary inquiry dates.