TORONTO -- Ontario's education minister says the union representing the province's English Catholic teachers is moving closer to a legal strike position.

Stephen Lecce says the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association (OECTA) requested a "no-board" report on Friday, which can take a few days to be issued.

Once that happens, teachers would be in a legal strike position 17 days later.

Earlier this month, the teachers voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike.

The union's president said that vote sends a message to the government that members won't accept an agreement that would be detrimental to learning and working conditions in schools.

OECTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2019.