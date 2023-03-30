Online threats targeting schools not believed to be credible: Guelph police

The Guelph Police Service says it has investigated online threats targeting local school communities and does not believe them to be credible.

In a media release Thursday morning, police said on Wednesday evening, they heard from many residents about social media posts “apparently aimed at local students.”

Police said the posts included a photo of firearms.

The photo has been determined to be a stock photo from the internet and does not depict firearms in anyone’s possession locally, according to police.

Earlier this week, police said they were involved in an investigation of similar online threats. Police said a youth was identified as being responsible for those posts and he has been spoken to by officers.

“He has been determined not to represent a danger to the public,” police said.

After thorough investigation, police believe the threatening posts circulating on social media on Wednesday night are related to the earlier investigation.

“As such, they also do not represent a credible threat to public safety,” police said.

Police said the current investigation is ongoing with cooperation of local school boards.

“Should further information come to light which suggests a risk to the community, the public and school boards will be notified,” police said.

SCHOOL BOARD RESPONDS

According to a message posted on the website of the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB), police officers will be making increased visits to local high schools on Thursday.

The school board says they understand how concerning these situations are for families.

“Please know that we take every incident of threats such as this very seriously and work with police to investigate each one thoroughly to bring those responsible to account,” the message said.