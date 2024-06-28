KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Motorcyclist seriously injured in Cambridge crash

    Waterloo Regional Police pick up a motorcycle at the scene of a crash on Fountain Street South in Cambridge. (Dave Pettitt/CTV News)
    A Kitchener woman was taken to hospital after her Kawasaki motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Dodge pickup truck in Cambridge.

    Waterloo Regional Police said it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Fountain Street South, between Dickie Settlement Road and Blair Road, near the roundabout.

    The motorcyclist, an 18-year-old Kitchener woman, was taken to a hospital outside the region. Her injuries are said to be serious but non-life-threatening.

    Police didn't say if anyone else involved the crash was hurt.

    Fountain Street South was closed for a couple hours for the emergency response and investigation.

    Police say charges are anticipated in this crash.

    They’re asking witnesses, or anyone with dash cam video of the collision, to give them a call.

