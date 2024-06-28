Beef farmers worry about impact of ongoing Cargill strike in Guelph, Ont.
The strike at the Cargill Dunlop meat processing plant in Guelph, Ont. has now entered its second month.
On May 27, employees voted to take action in an effort to gain better wages and improve working conditions.
One southern Ontario beef farmer says the industry gets more worried the longer workers walk the picket line.
“We were hopeful that it would get resolved fairly quickly,” said farmer Joe Hill. “I'm not sure too many of us thought we'd be sitting here at the end of June still looking at that [Guelph] plant closed.”
According to Cargill, the Dunlop facility and a plant in Alberta make up 55 per cent of the beef processing market in Canada.
Now, one month into job action, farmers are dealing with a surplus of cattle.
“It's just a matter of, day-to-day, how are we dealing with cattle that can't go to market and should?” Hill told CTV News. “It's unfortunate that we're dependent on one plant, but we're thankful they're there, because we wouldn't have an industry without them.”
Hill has around 300 cattle at his farm north of Fergus, Ont., which he says isn’t nearly as much as what some other farmers have.
Still, the strike is adding stress to his operation.
“We've got cattle that should be going to market or should have gone to market and we're continuing to feed them, so they're getting larger by the day,” Hill explained. “There are price breaks when they get oversized, they’re discounted. We're trying to hopefully be able to get them to market before they hit that threshold.”
Cargill, meanwhile, has shifted production to its other facilities to minimize the disruptions to customers.
Hill said that makes it harder on farmers.
“Of course, they're further away and there's logistics figuring out how to get them there, but as far as any sort of compensation or relief, there's nothing coming directly to producers at this point.”
There is, however, hope.
Both United Food and Commercial Workers Local 175, the union representing workers, and Cargill representatives plan to return to the bargaining table after the Canada Day long weekend.
The company, in an email to CTV News, said: “Cargill’s focus is on putting an end to this labour disruption and welcoming our employees back to work… We look forward to meeting with the union bargaining committee on July 2 to discuss the possibility of doing so.”
CTV News reached out to the union for comment but did not receive a response by our deadline.
In the meantime, Hill and other farmers like him continue to face mounting costs and uncertainty about when they’ll be able to sell their livestock
“If this continues, then come fall when cattle start moving off pasture to go into feed yards, the feed yards are already sitting there with cattle that should have been marketed sooner. We're not there yet, but, every week, we get closer.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We need new leadership': Liberal MP writes to caucus, says Justin Trudeau should resign
A sitting Liberal MP has written to the federal caucus to say he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should resign. 'For the future of our party and for the good of our country we need new leadership and a new direction,' said New Brunswick MP Wayne Long in the brief note.
DEVELOPING 4 dead, 9 injured after minivan drives through Long Island nail salon, fire official says
Four people are dead and nine are injured after a minivan drove through a Long Island nail salon Friday afternoon, Dominic Albanese of the Deer Park Fire Department said in a news conference.
Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'
Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'
Is marriage harder than it was 10 years ago? Why one psychologist thinks so
Marriage might be the oldest institution in the world, but it's struggling to adapt to the pressures of modern life. Registered psychologist Adisa Azubuike explains why it's more difficult today.
Sharks take forward Celebrini first overall at NHL draft
Macklin Celebrini is a member of the San Jose Sharks after the club selected the centre from Vancouver with the top pick at the 2024 NHL draft.
BREAKING Judge approves $9.5-million settlement in Calgary Stampede sex abuse lawsuit
A judge has approved a $9.5-million settlement for complainants in a class action lawsuit that accused the Calgary Stampede of allowing a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys.
Multivitamins don't help you live longer, study suggests
Millions of people who take multivitamins everyday may not be reaping the perceived health benefits, according to new research published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.
Five survivors from Sudbury, Ont., rescued in human trafficking investigation
Six people have been charged in a provincial human trafficking investigation that identified five survivors from Greater Sudbury.
Biden concedes debate fumbles but declares he will defend democracy. Dems stick by him ─ for now
U.S. President Joe Biden forcefully tried on Friday to quell Democratic anxieties over his unsteady showing in his debate with former President Donald Trump, as elected members of his party closed ranks around him in an effort to shut down talk of replacing him atop the ticket.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.