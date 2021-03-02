KITCHENER -- Police said one person was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Kitchener on Tuesday.

According to a social media post just after 8:30 a.m., police responded to the area of Hazelglen Drive for reports of a disturbance.

Just over an hour later police confirmed that they had taken a woman into custody.

They said there is no risk to public safety and that the individuals involved in the incident are known to one another.

Officials said there will likely be a police presence in the area for most of the day and the public is asked to avoid the area in the meantime.

This is a developing story. More to come.