

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





Kitchener fire officials say one person was pulled from a vehicle following a crash on Highway 85 Southbound.

It happened just before 5 p.m. between the Frederick and Ottawa Street exits.

Officials say one vehicle flipped over as a result of the crash.

There is no word yet on the extent of injuries.

Police have not released information on a cause or possible charges.