One person pulled from flipped vehicle in crash
Fire officials at the scene of a crash on Highway 85 Southbound on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, October 5, 2019 6:24PM EDT
Kitchener fire officials say one person was pulled from a vehicle following a crash on Highway 85 Southbound.
It happened just before 5 p.m. between the Frederick and Ottawa Street exits.
Officials say one vehicle flipped over as a result of the crash.
There is no word yet on the extent of injuries.
Police have not released information on a cause or possible charges.