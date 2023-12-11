KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • One person hurt, another in custody after Kitchener stabbing

    First responders at the scene of a stabbing on Montgomery Road in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) First responders at the scene of a stabbing on Montgomery Road in Kitchener. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

    Waterloo regional police are currently at the scene of a stabbing in Kitchener.

    Emergency responders were called to Montgomery Road around 2:10 p.m.

    Police say one person was transported to hospital and another is now in police custody.

    No further details have been released at this time.

    Police say there is no concern for public safety.

    More to come...

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Grocer profits set to exceed record in 2023, expert says, ahead of committee meeting

    Profits in the Canadian grocery sector will likely exceed $6 billion in 2023, setting a new record as they rise eight per cent from last year, according to the Centre for Future Work. New research by the progressive research institute found that food retailers are now earning more than twice as much profit as they did pre-pandemic.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News