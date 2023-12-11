One person hurt, another charged after Kitchener stabbing

First responders were called to a stabbing at a Kitchener residence Monday.

Officers arrived on Montgomery Road around 2:10 p.m.

In a news release Tuesday, police said a 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and uttering threats to cause death.

Police said a 47-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbour Bill Cressman was organizing his garden shed at the time of the incident. He heard a loud noise but didn’t see anything going on.

“A couple of minutes later I heard police sirens, and then looked in the backyard [and] I saw an officer. He told me to go back in my shed,” he explained to CTV News.

Cressman then saw multiple police vehicles on the street.

“There were two people in handcuffs being put into the back of two of the police cruisers,” he said, describing them as a man and woman who weren’t wearing coats.

Viewer photo from the scene of a reported stabbing on Montgomery Road in Kitchener. (Dec. 11, 2023)

Cressman also saw an ambulance drive away with a police escort.

He wasn’t surprised to see police at the property.

“There’s been concerns about illicit or illegal activity going on in the house,” Cressman said. “We’ve been asking for more police in the neighbourhood for typical break and enter stuff… people going through cars. This is above and beyond the norm.”

Investigators are calling it a targeted incident.

"At this time, police are not actively seeking other individuals involved in this incident," Const. Melissa Quarrie said Monday. "They do believe that the individuals involved were known to each other and that the incident is isolated."