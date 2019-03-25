

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say one person has died after an early-morning fire in Kitchener.

Police were called to the home on Appalachian Crescent near the area of Ottawa Street and Strasburg Road around 3:50 a.m. on Monday.

They say one person was taken to hospital and has since been pronounced dead.

Fire officials say that person had to be rescued from the home.

According to neighbours, the entire scene played out in front of them, “There was a man they laid him in front of the lawn trying to revive him then they took him away, we didn’t know whether he was alive or not.” Said neighbour Robert Wilkinson.

Waterloo Regional Police, along with the Kitchener Fire Department and the Ontario Fire Marshal are investigating.

A cause of death has not been determined. Police say a mortem examination has been scheduled for tomorrow.

No name has been released until next of kin have been notified.

With reporting from Natalie Van Rooy.