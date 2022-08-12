One person bitten, another exposed after rabid bat found near Shelburne

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph public health says one person was bit and another was exposed after a rabid bat was found in the Melancthon area just north of Shelburne.

Public health said the two exposures were the people who found the bat, and both individuals have begun a treatment protocol.

"The second contact could not be ruled out for exposure to the virus. Based on our risk assessment, we recommended both individuals receive a course of treatment," a spokesperson for WDG public health said.

WDG Public Health was alerted to the exposure by Grey Bruce Public Health.

This is the first positive case of rabies identified in the region in 2022.

“While rabies is relatively rare, it can be fatal if untreated,” said Dr. Matthew Tenenbaum, the associate medical officer of health for WDG public health in a media release. “Please don’t take a chance on a bat found in your home, yard or outdoors. Contact your local animal control agency. If anyone has direct contact with the bat, call your family doctor, or visit your local hospital immediately.”

According to Public Health Ontario, “Ontario's last domestic case of human rabies occurred in 1967; a more recent case associated with out-of-country travel was reported in 2012.”

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry distributes rabies vaccine baits to curb the spread of the virus in wildlife; however, there is no vaccine or bait for bats.

Public health says rabies is a fatal virus that affects mammals, including humans, and is most commonly spread by wild animals like raccoons, skunks, foxes and bats. Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, usually through a bite. However, saliva can also enter the body through scratches, open wounds or mucous membranes of the mouth, nose and eyes.

Members of the public should avoid wildlife, including bats, raccoons, foxes and stray cats and dogs and contact local animal control services or the police if they suspect an animal has rabies.

Ensure pets are vaccinated against rabies and are supervised when outdoors.

More information about rabies can be found by clicking here.