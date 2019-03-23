Featured
One person arrested as police close part of King Street for investigation
A stretch of King Street in Cambridge, from Argyle to Waterloo Streets, has been closed off by police.
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, March 23, 2019 12:08PM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police have closed off a section of King Street in Cambridge for an investigation.
The road closure stretches from Argyle Street to Waterloo Street.
The police presence is in response to a report of an assault. One person has been arrested.
At the scene, a knife could be seen on the ground.
More to come.