WATERLOO -- Region of Waterloo Public Health is reporting 15 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death as of Saturday morning.

This increase brings the total number of cases in the area up to 912 and the number of deaths up to 102.

There are also 18 new resolved cases reported by the region. This brings the total 454; roughly half of all patients.

The number of outbreaks at long term care and retirement homes now sits at 10.

Forest Heights has reported 166 cases in residents, 63 in staff, and 45 deaths. Trinity Village has the next highest numbers with 43 cases in residents, 42 in staff, and 14 deaths.

Of the cases in Waterloo Region, 526 have been attributed to facility outbreaks, 205 to community spread, and 142 to close contact.

Public health reports 23 percent cases in people over 80, 30 per cent in healthcare workers, and 60 per cent in women.

On Saturday, Ontario health officials recorded the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in more than a month.

This comes after a week of relatively low numbers, aside from a 477 spike in cases on Friday.