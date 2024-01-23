KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • One injured in attempted armed robbery at Cambridge pharmacy

    Police are seen outside a pharmacy on Jamieson Parkway in Cambridge after an armed robbery on Jan. 23, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener) Police are seen outside a pharmacy on Jamieson Parkway in Cambridge after an armed robbery on Jan. 23, 2024. (Dave Pettitt/CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Waterloo regional police say one person was hurt during an attempted robbery at a Cambridge pharmacy.

    Officers were called to the business on Jamison Parkway, near Townline Road, around 4 p.m.

    Police said the three males entered the pharmacy and at least one them had a knife.

    An employee was assault but their injuries are considered minor.

    Police said no merchandise or property was taken and the three suspects fled in a white sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze.

    This is the second armed robbery, reported within a 24 hour-period, at a Waterloo Region pharmacy. On Monday, police responded to a business on King Street West and Wellington Street North in Kitchener where three suspects allegedly stole narcotics and cash. No one was hurt in that incident and no arrests have been made.

    Police said part of their investigation will include determining if the two robberies are connected.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News