A female passenger was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash.

It happened on Dec. 8 at around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Line 86 and Floradale Road in Woolwich.

A minivan was travelling north on Floradale when it was passing through the intersection.

On Line 86, a pickup track was travelling east when it struck the minivan.

A female passenger, 58, was taken to an out-of-region hospital.

Police said that charges were pending but the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers.