Featured
One hospitalized, charges pending after two-vehicle crash
A pickup truck was involved in a crash at the intersection of Line 86 and Floradale Road. (@WRPSToday / Twitter)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, December 10, 2018 12:34PM EST
A female passenger was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash.
It happened on Dec. 8 at around 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Line 86 and Floradale Road in Woolwich.
A minivan was travelling north on Floradale when it was passing through the intersection.
On Line 86, a pickup track was travelling east when it struck the minivan.
A female passenger, 58, was taken to an out-of-region hospital.
Police said that charges were pending but the investigation was ongoing.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service or Crime Stoppers.