One hospitalized after crash involving tanker truck
Published Thursday, June 3, 2021 4:33PM EDT
Emergency crews respond to a collision involving a tanker truck (Dan Lauckner / CTV News Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say one person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a collision involving a tanker truck on Thursday afternoon.
Officials tweeted about the crash around 4 p.m. They said it happened in the area of Wellington Street North and Highway 85.
Northbound lanes of Wellington Street were briefly closed while police investigated.