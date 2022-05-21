One dead, two injured after tree falls on camping trailer in Brant County: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a death in Brant County after a tree fell on a camping trailer on Saturday.
In a tweet from OPP, Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said emergency crews responded to reports of a tree that fell on a trailer at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area shortly before 12:30 p.m.
First responders located an individual with life-threatening injuries and two others with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sanchuk said the victims were transported to hospital, where the critically injured person was pronounced deceased.
OPP said several other trees had fallen on the property, but didn't confirm if it was due to Saturday's storm.
In a news release, the Grand River Conservation Authority said Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area has been closed until further notice.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two people dead following severe Ontario thunderstorm
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Two people dead following severe Ontario thunderstorm
Two people were struck and killed by falling trees during a severe thunderstorm that hit most of southern Ontario Saturday afternoon.
Putin's invasion of Ukraine an 'act of madness,' former U.K. PM Blair says
The United Kingdom's former prime minister Tony Blair says Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade Ukraine is an 'act of madness.' In an interview on CTV's Question Period airing Sunday, Blair said Putin doesn't appear to be the same man he knew in the early 2000s.
Flu cases on the rise in Canada despite expected fall
The federal government is reporting a sharp rise in influenza in recent months, at a time of the year when detected cases generally start to fall in Canada.
Storm topples trees in southern Ont., killing 2; warnings remain for parts of Ont., Que.
As the May long weekend kicked off, a massive thunderstorm in southern Ontario brought strong wind gusts that knocked down trees, took out power and left at least two people dead.
Youngest of 10 Buffalo shooting victims laid to rest
Roberta Drury, a 32-year-old woman who was the youngest of the 10 Black people killed at a Buffalo supermarket, was remembered at her funeral Saturday for her love for family and friends, tenacity 'and most of all, that smile that could light up a room.'
The science behind why smoke seems to follow you around a campfire
Why does smoke seem to follow you around a campfire? B.C. research scientist Kerry Anderson told CTVNews.ca the answer actually boils down to physics.
Expert's tips on what to do if you're being carjacked amid rash of Toronto incidents
Some drivers in Toronto may be feeling on edge as Toronto is dealing with a rash of violent carjackings targeting mostly high-end vehicles.
A year of trauma, catharsis and finally peace for some survivors of Kamloops school
The nightmares started last May, said Harvey McLeod, chief of the Upper Nicola Indian Band and a survivor of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
Marineland bans lawyer, filmmaker and scientist among others from entering park
Marineland has banned a number of people from its premises, some of whom have never visited the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, days before the facility was set to open for the season.
London
-
Severe thunderstorm causes damage in London, Ont. Saturday
The first day of the Victoria Day long weekend saw a fast-moving severe thunderstorm roll through London late morning and cause significant damage, including downed trees and power outages.
-
Reported gas leak postpones London Majors home opener
It was definitely a night to remember for people in attendance at Labatt Park on Friday evening after a reported gas leak forced the evacuation of the park during the season opener.
-
Burned out buildings come down in Hanover, Ont.
The flames were so intense from Thursday’s early morning fire in Hanover that Lisa Schnittker started grabbing her things to evacuate, fearing the flames would spread to her home.
Windsor
-
Popular Greek restaurant Thanasi's says farewell to Windsor after 41 years
Every day since the owner of Thanasi's Olympus Greek Restaurant in Windsor, Ont. announced he would be retiring, Nick Pontikis says the place has been packed like it would be on New Year's Eve.
-
Crane strike ends, clearing the way for Windsor projects to resume
On Friday, the International Union of Operating Engineers ratified a new three-year contract, ending the strike that started in late April.
-
Family still trying to pay for burial costs two months after cyclist killed on Windsor street
The family of Ken McEldowney has organized a fundraiser for this Sunday to help pay for a headstone and burial fees.
Barrie
-
Orillia Farmers' Market kicks off summer season
This morning, the sun was still shining in the sunshine city as the local Farmers' Market kicked off its summer season.
-
Deadly fire under investigation in Georgina
One person died when a fire broke out at a home in Georgina.
-
Ontario reports lowest COVID-19 positivity rate since end of February
Ontario is reporting another 13 deaths related to COVID-19 as the positivity rate in the province continues to slowly decline.
Northern Ontario
-
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
-
What to do when your home appraisal falls short as the housing market cools
The cooling housing market has left some buyers with mortgages that can't cover the full cost of their home following an appraisal. Toronto-based mortgage broker Mary Sialtsis discusses what options these buyers have.
-
It’s the weekend…rest, relax and enjoy these activities
Here are some of the activities you can check out this long holiday weekend in Sudbury, North Bay and Timmins.
Ottawa
-
Severe thunderstorm with 120 km/h winds rips down trees, powers lines in Ottawa
Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for Ottawa and parts of eastern Ontario as a powerful storm moves across the province.
-
Ottawa LRT offline due to power outages
OC Transpo says the O-Train Line 1 will be replaced by R1 bus service until further notice between Blair and Tunney’s Pasture stations.
-
Meet Beastie Boy, the pet pig from Quebec who can help clear your garden
A nine-year-old Quebec boy has started his own business, offering to help clear garden space with the help of a mini pig, who digs up bugs, roots and weeds.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two people dead following severe Ontario thunderstorm
Two people were struck and killed by falling trees during a severe thunderstorm that hit most of southern Ontario Saturday afternoon.
-
Marineland bans lawyer, filmmaker and scientist among others from entering park
Marineland has banned a number of people from its premises, some of whom have never visited the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, days before the facility was set to open for the season.
-
This is where the winning tickets for Lotto Max were bought in Ontario
While no one has won the $70 million jackpot, multiple Ontario residents can now say they are a million dollars richer after winning other prizes.
Montreal
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornados possible in several areas of Quebec, severe thunderstorms elsewhere
Environment Canada says "potentially life-threatening" tornados could form in several southern Quebec areas Saturday.
-
After weeks of questions over Bill 96 and health, official answers still lack detail
Quebec's College of Physicians and some top lawyers say there's lots of grey area in how Bill 96 will play out in health care -- even after multiple requests to the province to clear up confusion.
-
Kahnawake students lead protest against Quebec's Bill 96
Following demonstrations last weekend in Montreal where thousands walked through the downtown core in protest of Quebec's French-language laws, students in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake are leading a walk of protest Saturday.
Atlantic
-
'I'm just in shock': Fire at Dartmouth scrap metal business out; air quality improves
A section of Dartmouth's Burnside Industrial Park was shut down Friday after a fire in a scrapyard triggered alerts and air quality warnings.
-
Claudia Chender sole candidate running as leader of Nova Scotia's NDP
Claudia Chender is the unopposed candidate running to be the next leader of Nova Scotia's New Democratic Party.
-
Kalin's Call: Warmer temperatures, risk of thunderstorms expected for long weekend
Some warmer temperatures are expected for the Maritimes during the upcoming May long weekend. With that, however, brings a few rounds of showers with a risk of thunderstorms.
Winnipeg
-
Ex-wife of Winnipeg man charged in 'horrifically grisly' death granted protection order, court records show
A review of court records paints a disturbing picture of a Winnipeg man now charged in what the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has described as the “horrifically grisly” homicide of a young Indigenous woman in North Kildonan.
-
Remains of eight dogs found in freezer of vacant Winnipeg home
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service found the remains of eight dogs inside a freezer at a vacant Winnipeg home.
-
'Patchy' frost to develop overnight in Manitoba: Environment Canada
Even though we are already in the third week of May, Manitobans are in for a cool night.
Calgary
-
A 'relieved' Jason Kenney says he won't run in the UCP leadership race
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not be running in the race to pick a new leader of the United Conservative party.
-
Behind the lens: Calgary Flames photographer reflects on incredible career with 'C' of Red
Gerry Thomas has had a front row seat to monumental moments in Calgary Flames history and for the past 33 years, he’s been able to capture it all on camera.
-
Saddledome C of Red Family Viewing Party tickets sell out
It didn't take long for tickets to Sunday's C of Red Family Viewing Party at the Scotiabank Saddledome to get scooped up.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he won't run in upcoming party leadership race
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will not be running in the race to pick a new leader of his United Conservative party.
-
Oilers' Keith turns back the clock to help Edmonton even Battle of Alberta
Duncan Keith had been here before.
-
Edmonton Oilers douse Calgary Flames 5-3 to even playoff series 1-1
Zach Hyman scored the winning goal shorthanded for the Edmonton Oilers in Friday's 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames to even their playoff series at one victory apiece.
Vancouver
-
VPD investigating 'completely unprovoked' attack on 87-year-old Chinatown resident
Vancouver police are investigating an unprovoked bear spray attack on a senior in Chinatown Friday morning that they say was preceded by racist comments.
-
developing
developing | Man shot in Surrey Saturday morning, RCMP say
Mounties in Surrey are investigating a shooting at a home in the city's Whalley neighbourhood Saturday morning.
-
Man who fled bank robbery in taxi, stopped to buy a box of wine pleads guilty
A man who walked into a Metro Vancouver bank last year and handed the teller a note saying he would "start shooting" unless he was given "at least $10,000" has been sentenced to four years in prison for the robbery.