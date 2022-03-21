One dead after small plane crashes in Brant County

One person is dead after a small aircraft crashed in Brant County late Monday afternoon.

Brant County OPP say officers responded to the crash near the Brantford Municipal Airport on Aviation Avenue around 5:20 p.m.

One person was transported to hospital by paramedics where they were pronounced dead, said OPP. Their identity is being withheld pending notification of kin.

Transportation Safety Board investigators are on their way to the scene.

This story will be updated