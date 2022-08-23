One dead after plane crash near Stratford Airport

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say one person is dead after a small plane crashed in Perth County Tuesday morning.

In a tweet posted at 9:40 a.m., Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were on scene.

Just before 11 a.m., police confirmed one person had died.

Perth Line 43 between Road 109 and Road 110 is closed, police said.

“We’re asking drivers to avoid the area so police can conduct their investigation,” said Perth County OPP Const. Kim Lyon. “Transport Canada is here as well and they’ll be conducting their investigation together.”

No further information about the cause of the crash or any other potential injuries has been released yet.

The name of the victim is being withheld while police work to notify next of kin.

This is a developing story and will be updated.