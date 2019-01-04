

Fire officials across Canada are saying enough is enough.

Three years from the Classy Lane Stables fire that killed 43 racehorses, officials are calling for an end to barn fires.

"Too many lives, livelihoods and legacies have been wiped out by barn fires," said Fire Chief Bill Hunter in part in a press release. "The fire service has to stand together with the agricultural industry and say, ‘enough is enough; no more barn fires.’"

The Perth East and West Perth Fire Departments have teamed up with the Ontario Fire and Life Safety Educators for a province-wide barn fire safety campaign.

These organizations will be teaming up with agricultural stakeholders to work on fire safety plans and raise awareness.

Farm owners can arrange free fire safety plans for their properties through the above fire departments.

"Each year, barn fires rack up millions of dollars in loss and take the lives of thousands of animals," the OFLSE says in part on its website.

According to the press release, statistics from the Ontario Fire Marshal and Emergency Management state that there were over 750 barn fires in the province costing over $180 million between 2013 and 2017.