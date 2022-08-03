Old Marina Restaurant patron applauds quick-thinking staff during fire

Jane McKenzie was sitting down for a birthday lunch on Saturday, July 31 when she was told to leave immediately and then ushered out of the Old Marina Restaurant.

She is among the last people who dined at the Puslinch establishment before fire gutted the building.

“The whole thing happened right in the middle of lunch,” said McKenzie.

She said she and her partner were among the diners in the packed restaurant when the fire broke out.

“It was just absolutely packed, and for people to get out so quickly and, so calmly. It could have been so much worse,” said McKenzie.

Everyone was able to make it out of the restaurant without serious injury.

Flames could be seen shooting from the windows, and smoke was visible from kilometres away.

Investigators believe the fire started in the basement and spread quickly.

The initial damage estimate is around $2 million, but officials say that will more than likely increase once they can get a better assessment.

“We were sitting at the back facing the lake, and we were actually taking a picture of Justin Bieber’s house, which we have been told is just on the other side of the lake, and that’s when the lady said we should leave,” said McKenzie.