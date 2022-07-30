Old Marina Restaurant catches fire, several stations respond

Several stations have responded to a fire at the Old Marina Restaurant on Puslinch Lake.

The Cambridge Fire Department first tweeted around 1:30 p.m. Saturday that their crews, along with others from North Dumfries and Puslinch, were at a structure fire on McClintock Drive.

Cambridge, North Dumfries and Puslinch Firefighters are on scene of a structure fire on McClintock Dr. Puslinch Lake. No injuries are reported. @PuslinchFRS @CPFFALocal499 @NorthDumfriesFD @cityofcambridge pic.twitter.com/rSqpmqs9cW — Cambridge Fire Dept (@CambridgeFD) July 30, 2022

They say the fire was "fully involved" when they arrived.

The Old Marina Restaurant on Puslinch Lake on fire. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (July 30, 2022)

No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters from Kitchener and Guelph were also called in to help.

Around 3:45 p.m., OPP tweeted that Lake Road was closed between Wellington Road 32 and Townline Road for the fire.

This is a developing story.