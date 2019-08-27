

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





A 250-metre oil spill spread across two lanes near Rockwood, prompting provincial police to shut down the road.

It happened at Indian Trail and Wellington County Road 44 on Tuesday afternoon.

A passing driver called it in to police, who closed the road as a safety precaution. The oil reportedly made the road very slippery, but police say there were no crashes.

Crews were on scene to put sand down in order to soak up the oil.

Police say that there are no environmental concerns because the spill stayed on the road.

The road opened about two hours after it was closed.

It's not yet known what caused the spill.