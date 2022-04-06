OHL suspends coach, general manager of Niagara IceDogs over WhatsApp conversation

The Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday that members of the Niagara IceDogs Hockey Club have been suspended as a result of an investigation into a WhatsApp conversation.

They said both Joey Burke and Billy Burke have been suspended indefinitely.

Joey Burke is the team's general manager, team governor and minority owner.

Billy Burke is the head coach and minority owner of the team.

They have also been fined $150,000 together with the team.

The OHL said they launched an investigation into their conduct after the league received transcripts of a WhatsApp conversation from March 6, 2022.

A press release reads, in part: "Based on the results of the league investigation, it is the position of the league that their conduct is prejudicial to the welfare of the OHL as it violates the league's Harassment & Abuse/Diversity Policy and also runs counter to the OHL's Onside program which emphasizes the importance of demonstrating respect for women through actions and words."

The OHL added that Joey Burke and Billy Burke could not apply to be reinstated prior to June 1, 2024.

They said the commissioner could then assess whether "they have successfully completed counselling and education to ensure that there will be no additional violations of league rules, policies or expected conduct."