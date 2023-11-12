OHL players win gold at the World U17 Hockey Challenge

Canada has come out on top at the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in Charlottetown, PEI.

Team White defeated the United States by a score of 2-1 in the finals.

Forward Cameron Schmidt, from the Vancouver Giants, scored the winning goal 9:18 into overtime.

The team was included Cameron Reid of the Kitchener Rangers and Rylan Singh from the Guelph Storm.

Head Coach John Dean reflected on the team’s journey in a media release.

“We went to overtime five times, only won one game in regulation,” he said. “These guys went into the final game and had experienced everything – blowing leads, comebacks, shootouts, overtime wins, coaches being upset and being happy. They went through it all so I couldn’t ask for a better tournament because they got to experience it all and I think there’s a lot of growth here.”

Canada’s Team Red finished fifth at the tournament.

That group included Luca Romano of the Kitchener Rangers, Quinn Beauchesne of the Guelph Storm and Jake O’Brien from the Brantford Bulldogs.