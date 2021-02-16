KITCHENER -- Wellington County OPP say a 16 year old is facing charges following an incident that involved an officer being dragged by an ATV for 100 metres.

The ATV was reportedly first seen by an officer in the area of Egremont Street in Mount Forest around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the operator was driving aggressively and without any lights on.

When the officer tried to pull the ATV over, the driver refused to stop and fled at a high rate of speed, according to officials.

Police say the officer stopped the pursuit for public safety reasons.

The ATV operator was later seen going through stop signs and driving erratically within town.

A second OPP officer who was on foot patrol spotted the ATV around 11:30 p.m. in the area of Normandy Street, according to officials.

In a news release, police said that the ATV rider drove at the officer, who was then dragged around 100 metres while they tried to arrest the operator.The officer was not injured in the incident.

Police later located and arrested a suspect.

A 16-year-old youth is facing several charges, including flight from and assault of a peace officer, stunt driving, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance or a licence.

The accused is set to appear in an Ontario youth court in Guelph at a later date.