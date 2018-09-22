

CTV Kitchener





A Windsor police officer is facing assault and impaired driving charges in connection to an off-duty incident.

Police were called to the area of Greenpark Boulevard and Wyandotte Street East just after midnight Saturday.

Several vehicles had stopped, the occupants left their vehicles and there was an altercation.

Several people were reported to have been assaulted.

One of the drivers was an off-duty constable.

He was charged with impaired driving, exceeding the legal limit of blood/alcohol concentration, and four counts of assault.

The officer, who has been with the force for 20 years, is currently suspended.