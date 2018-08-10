

CTV Kitchener





The city of Kitchener has released a plan for the One Young Street property where the Mayfair Hotel once stood.

The new five-storey building will include 53,000 square feet of office, retail, and dining and entertainment space.

The city hopes the facility will revitalize the downtown and create an inviting corner for pedestrians at King and Young Streets.

The 110-year-old Mayfair Hotel was torn down in May 2015 and the property has been awaiting redevelopment ever since.

Once the site plan is officially approved, construction on the new building would be set to begin in Spring 2019.