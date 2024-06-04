Object thrown through entrance of Kitchener place of worship
An investigation is underway to determine who threw a brick or rock through the front door of the Beth Jacob Synagogue and Jewish Community Centre in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to the building, at Stirling Avenue South, on Monday.
"Through investigation, it was determined that during the overnight hours, the front entrance windows of the place of worship were damaged," Const. Melissa Quarrie said. "At this time, we don't have any suspect information to provide. But at such time that we do, we will provide it.”
The synagogue said the broken glass was cleaned up and the panes removed.
The entrance is now boarded up.
"The investigation is in the early stages,” Quarrie said.
That includes being able to determine if the destruction was motivated by hate.
