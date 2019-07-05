

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have charged a nurse for allegedly stealing drugs from a long-term care home.

Police made the arrest yesterday, but the investigation began on June 20th.

Police have not released the identity of the nurse and did not name the care home where the thefts took place.

According to police, no patients were at risks due to the nurse’s actions, they say there is no threat to public safety.

The nurse was released from police custody on a promise to appear notice.